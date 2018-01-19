Cong takes on Govt after Pakistani shelling

The Congress today attacked the Modi government over the continuous killing of civilians and military personnel due to successive ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress asked the government to “wake up” and take a note of such incidents.

“Ceasefire violations have gone up by 500 per cent in 44 months. Over 303 military personnel and 193 civilians have died in Jammu and Kashmir. Today again two civilians died and four got injured.

Saheb (Prime Minister Narendra Modi), when will our government wake up?” Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala asked in a tweet.

Surjewala’s remarks came after two civilians were killed in heavy shelling and firing by the Pakistan Rangers in Jammu and Kashmir’s R. S. Pura sector early on Friday.