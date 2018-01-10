Congress accuses PM Modi of ‘economic mismanagement’

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Wednesday took a jibe at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held him responsible for the slowdown in GDP and further mentioned that the government’s “gross economic mismanagement” decelerated India’s growth story.

“(The) government’s gross economic mismanagement, which has decelerated the India story, speaks volumes. GDP growth slows to four year low,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted.

The Congress leader sarcastically said Modi had not even listened to the sound counsel of economists because “innate wisdom of Modinomics needs no counsel”.

His remarks came as the Prime Minister met leading economists and experts across sectors from all over the country at NITI Aayog on agriculture and rural development, employment, manufacturing and exports.

Surjewala said that Gross Value Added (GVA), a true sub-measure of economic activity, “has experienced a steep fall too”.