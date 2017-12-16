Congress gets ‘Rahul sarkar’

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi today took charge as Congress president in a ceremony at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi in presence of his mother Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stated that Rahul Gandhi was taking over as the new Congress President amid disturbing trends as politics of fear was taking over the politics of hope in India.

Rahulji is taking over as President of our party at a time when there are certain disturbing trends visible in our politics, Manmohan Singh told a gathering at the Congress Headquarters after Rahul Gandhi was formally declared the head of the country’s oldest party.

He noted that a distinguished academician has pointed out that there are dangers that politics of fear will take over the politics of hope in the country. Rahulji, we depend upon you to transform and sustain politics of hope, the Congress leader said.

“Led by Rahul Gandhi, the Congress will once again be seen a new role in Rashtranirman (nation-building),” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

On the future role of Sonia Gandhi, 71, who yesterday talked about retiring, Mr Surjewala said: “We don’t retire seniors, we use their experience…Be it Sonia Gandhi or Manmohan Singh, they will remain important for the party.”