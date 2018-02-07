Congress has diversified nature: Modi

New Delhi: Slamming the Congress Party for their wrong doings in the past few years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on to say that Congress believe in diversification and that in the name of state diversification the party has initiated diversity in the country.

While addressing the Lok Sabha members, Modi stated: “Keeping in mind that the elections are round the corner, Congress Party divided Andhra Pradesh.”

Taunting the Congress Party and quoting a ‘shayari’ along with his speech in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi said: “Ji chahta hai sach bole, Kya kare hausla nhi hota.”

He further went on to say: “Our country is suffering because of all the sins Congress Party have committed in the past few years.”

Acknowledging the contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the country, Modi said: “If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel would have been the Prime Minister of India till date, there would not have been any Kashmir based issues which are very much prevalent today.”