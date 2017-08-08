Congress in ‘deep crisis’, declares Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi: For first time, senior Congress leader has come out in public and said that not everything is right in Congress.

Jai Ram Ramesh has called for “a collective effort” in order to get the better of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

He also pinpointed the fact that the normal run of the mill strategy is not going to work against Shah and Modi.

According to Ramesh, Congress had faced “electoral crisis” from 1996 to 2004 when it was out of power.

Ramesh also ruled out the possibility of anti-incumbency in 2019, until and unless there is something constructive on the part of Congress.

Senior Congress leader said that party have to realise that India has changed. And that is where old slogans are not going to work any more.