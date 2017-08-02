Congress ‘innovative’ plan for revival

The Congress has come up with two new organisational departments, namely, Professionals Congress and Unorganised Workers Congress.

These two new departments have came into the fray in order to reach out to tax-paying professionals. As part of its revival plan, this move show some ‘innovation’ on the part of Congress party.

Party leader Shashi Tharoor has been given the responsibility of overseeing All India Professionals Congress.

The whole concept is to integrate the educated tax-paying professionals of India alongside giving overview of Congress’s political system.

The Congress is treating it as a chance to impress people channelise their imagination, energies in addition to professional skills.

The initiative aims at having a decentralised, democratic platform with the chapter throughout India. There is going to be a fellowship fee of Rs 1,000.

There are 3.2 crore individual tax-payers and four lakh corporate assessees in India, most of them having interest in what is happening to their tax.

Milind Deora is going to be the deputy of Tharoor.

Arbind Singh has been made the chairman of the All India Unorganised Workers Congress.