Congress terms Modi govt as ‘one-scam-a-day’ government

Congress today said that the Modi government is a ‘one-scam-a-day’ and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley to break their silence on different bank frauds.

The opposition party said bank scams had become the order of the day under the watch of the Modi government and it should be named as ‘one-scam-a-day government’.

“Nearly Rs 70,000 crore has been lost in bank scams in three-and-a-half months,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

“In the last 24 hours, there has been an IDBI scam of Rs 772 crore. Today, we saw how the lack of oversight, conflict of interest, gross impropriety, non-disclosure of personal interest, failure to safegaurd and implement banking rules and regulations led to exposure of Rs 2,849 crore for ICICI Bank. Who is involved?” Surjewala asked.

“The fingers of suspicion is being raised at the very management of the ICICI Bank. We demand Modi and Finance Minister to break their ‘maun vrat’ (silence) and tell us what action they are going to take against those involved in the scams,” he said.