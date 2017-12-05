Course on cyber security to be launched in DU

Delhi University today stated that they will be shortly launch Having received necessary approvals from statutory bodies, the Delhi University (DU) is “shortly” going to launch a year-long course in cyber security, it said on Monday.

“The University of Delhi with approval of statutory bodies is shortly launching one year post-graduate diploma in Cyber Security and Law. This programme caters to the niche domain of cyber security with a unique combination of cyber laws,” a statement from the university read.

The course is likely to start from February next year, an official source confirmed, and classes will commence from March. The course will be held in two semesters will six papers in each.