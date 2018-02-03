Court miffed with Yogi govt over delay in IAS suspension

Allahabad High Court is miffed with the Yogi government in relation to the delay in the suspension of the Gorakhpur DM Rajeev Rautela and DM ‘Kanpur Dehat’ Rakesh Kumar.

Previously, both the district magistrates were considered unsuccessful in controlling the illegal sand mining and despite of the orders of the High Court there have not been any sort of action taken till now.

Division bench comprising of Chief Justice DB Bhosle and Justice MK Gupta had ordered the suspension of both IAS officers but there has not been any action taken and now the court has ordered that the state government should take note of this by 16 February.