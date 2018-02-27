Courtney Walsh to act as interim head coach for Bangladesh

West Indian pace legend Courtney Walsh will now be assisting the Bangladesh team as interim coach for the Nidahas Trophy.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is, however, yet to zero in on a full-time replacement for Chandika Hathurusingha, according to a ESPNcricinfo report.

Walsh, who joined Bangladesh coaching group in September 2016 as a bowling coach on a three-year deal, is currently the senior-most coach in the group.

Walsh played 132 Tests for West Indies taking 519 wickets. He played 205 ODIs scalping 227 wickets.