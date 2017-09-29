Crime Branch begins probe in BHU campus violence

VARANASI: According to the information given by the officials, the Crime Branch today began probe into the violence in the BHU campus and also issued notices to 20 members of the proctorial board comprising of the former chief proctor telling them to record their statements.

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus where a protest last week against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent. SP (Crime) Gyanendra Prasad said the investigation into the violence had begun and they are perusing the CCTV footage.

He said a cyber team had also been engaged in the case and a dozen mobile numbers that were active near the incident spot, when the alleged eve-teasing took place, had been put on surveillance.

He further mentioned that notice has been served to nearly 20 proctorial board members, including former chief proctor O N Singh, who were on duty on the day of incident. They have been asked to record their oral or written statement before the Crime Branch within three days.

Any person having information regarding the incident can also give details to the Crime Branch in its office or on phone, he said adding, their identity would be kept secret.