Crucial days ahead for India-China ties

New Delhi: There is no denying the fact that September has started on a good note for India-China relations.

To begin with, both countries have managed to resolve the longstanding Doklam standoff without firing a single bullet. On a more significant note, the resolution to the over 70-day standoff has come just days ahead of the PM Narendra Modi’s China visit for the annual BRICS Summit.

Few would be aware of the fact that September holds great importance for Indo-Chinese relations.

Point to be noted here is that this is not the first time the Indian and Chinese armies came face to face along the border. The longest standoff between the two armies was witnessed in 1987 at the Sumdorong Chu valley in Arunachal Pradesh.

The standoff was followed by the historic visit of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to Beijing in December 1988.

Another significant factor to note of is the India’s strong position at Sumdorong Chu resulted in far-reaching gains for India and paved the way for future agreements between the two countries.

After so many years of negotiations and diplomatic efforts, on September 7, 1993, under the then Narsimha Rao government, both coluntries signed the ‘Agreement on the Maintenance of Peace and Tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China Border Areas’.

This contract laid the foundation for future negotiations and talks on the Line of Actual Control.

Both countries agreed that the boundary question shall be resolved through peaceful and friendly consultations and neither side shall use or threaten to use force against the other by any means.

From that point onward, India and China resolved all border issues through consultations in accordance with this very agreement. PM Modi’s upcoming visit to China will mark 24 years of the signing of this agreement.

There may be bit of roadblocks here and there but both countries have so far managed to resolve disputes amicably. Even when it comes to Doklam, India’s diplomatic measures are what have yielded favourable results for the Modi government.

China is of the view that India pulling back its troops as its victory. On the other side of the coin, experts back home see this as a diplomatic win for India. India’s demand all through had been maintaining status quo at the disputed territory of Doklam and stopping china from building a road there.

While one should accept the fact that skirmishes between the two economic powerhouses are not new, one may wonder how India has always sort out issues with China in a more peaceful manner unlike its other neighbour Pakistan.