D Perera enter record books, becomes fastest to take 100 wickets for SL in Tests

Dilruwan Perera became the fastest to reach 100 wickets for Sri Lanka in Test matches as India posted 116/2 at lunch on Day 1 of Kotla Test.

India posted 116/2 at lunch on the opening day of the third and final cricket Test against Sri Lanka at the Ferozeshah Kotla here on Saturday.

Opener Murali Vijay (51 not out) and skipper Virat Kohli (17 not out) went undivided at the break after India lost the other opener Shikhar Dhawan (23) and Cheteshwar Pujara (23) in quick succession.

