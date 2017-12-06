Dangal Wins Best Film at Australian Gala

Sydney: Superstar Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal was on Wednesday named the Best Asian Film at the 7th Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) Awards.

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, a member of the Grand Jury for Best Asian Film, on Wednesday tweeted: “‘Dangal’ wins Best Asian Film at AACTA. Congratulations Team ‘Dangal’.”

The jury was chaired by actor Russell Crowe. Shabana tweeted a photograph with Crowe, and wrote: “It was a unanimous decision.” Dangal, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a biographical sports drama film.

It is inspired by the lives of the Phogat family members, telling the story of Mahavir Singh Phogat, an amateur wrestler, who trains his daughters Geeta and Babita to become India’s first world-class female wrestlers.

The film stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Zaira Wasim, Sakshi Tanwar and Suhani Bhatnagar. Actor Anupam Kher attended the red carpet of the AACTA.