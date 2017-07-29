Dangerous to know that school children taking drugs: Rana Daggubati

Actor Rana Daggubati today went on to say that he feels sad and worried at the same time when he is told that school children are been involved in drugs racket.

Talking on the drug bust scenario in Hyderabad, Rana said: “Honestly, the whole thing has been blown out of proportion. If a filmmaker or an actor takes drugs, it really doesn’t bother me. They are adults and it’s their lives and they can do whatever they want. I don’t give a damn if you take drugs.”

The Telangana Prohibition and Excise Department had seized 700 dots of LSD worth Rs 20 lakh and 35gm of MDMA, commonly known as Ecstasy worth Rs 1.4 lakh from three peddlers.

The month-long investigation brought to light the drug trade in Hyderabad, which involves not only Tollywood stars and MNC professionals, but also school students from reputed institutions.