Mumbai: There is no denying the fact that when it comes to giving hits after hits, there is no comparison of Govind- David Dhawan combination.

‘Deewana Mastana’, ‘Haseena Maan Jaayegi’, ‘Aankhen’, ‘Partner’ and plenty more. The partnership between the duo has given Bollywood some memorable entertainers. And looks like David Dhawan wants to work with Govinda once again.

When David Dhawan was launching’Judwaa 2′ trailer, media persons asked about how the David-Govinda duo was reminiscent of the working relationship that was shared by Amitabh Bachchan and Manmohan Desai, he said: “Why not, sure. But I would like to mention that Manji (Manmohan Desai) is always my guru… I followed his footstep all my career as a filmmaker.

“I have always made films for entertainment and I have worked with various actors. Yes, Govinda and I have created history in cinema… Govinda has been different, that’s it. Now I am making a film with my son.”‘

Talking about Judwaa 2’ is the sequel to the 1997 Salman Khan starrer ‘Judwaa’.

When asked about Salman Khan, David said: “Salman is a seasoned actor. These days he has become something else, but I can remember directing him in ‘Judwaa’. Whenever he gave a shot, it looked like he was not interested (meant laid-back attitude), but he is the most interested one.

“Even today when I watch the film and his performance, again and again, I keep saying he was bloody good in the film. Khan saab is something else, you know.”

With Varun Dhawan playing the lead role in the new film, asked if he is feeling the pressure especially comparison with Salman, Varun said: “See, I know there is an expectation. It is good that people expect from me… I want that. I work for the audience, so I want them to expect from me and that drives me to improve.”