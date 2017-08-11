Davinder Singh Kang creates history, enters javelin throw finals

LONDON: Davinder Singh Kang of Indian created history as he entered the finals of the javelin throw World Championships and has become the first Indian to so.

His fancied compatriot Neeraj Chopra crashed out in the qualification round. Competing in the qualification round Group B on Thursday, Kang, who was carrying a shoulder injury, cleared the automatic qualification mark of 83m in his third and final throw as he sent the iron spear to a distance of 84.22m. He had covered 82.22m in his opening throw and then came up with 82.14m in his second.

The 26-year-old athlete from Punjab was under pressure to touch the 83m in his final attempt and he was the last man to take the throw. He did it in style by sending the spear beyond the qualification mark to the huge relief of the Indian camp.

Thirteen throwers – five from Group A and seven from Group B – crossed the automatic qualification mark of 83m and all of them will compete in the final round on August 12.

“Once I came to know that Neeraj did not qualify (for the final round), I wanted to qualify for it. I wanted to do something for the country, I wanted to do something which no Indian has done before. By the grace of God, I did something for the country,” Kang said after his race.