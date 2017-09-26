Dawood Ibrahim’s connection with Zakir Naik unveiled by Iqbal Kaskar

New Delhi: Brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, Iqbal Kaskar today made a strong revelation that Dawood used to fund Zakir Naik’s NGO Islamic Research Foundation (IRF).

Kaskar was arrested by the crime branch of the Thane and has revealed all these things while interrogation in police custody. However, this is not the first time when Zakir Naik’s connection with Dawood Ibrahim has come to light.

Earlier, Zakir Naik’s chief financial officer (CFO) Aamir Gazdar had also asserted that the prime accused in the 1993 serial blasts funded Zakir Naik’s NGO. Gazdar had alleged that the said funding by Dawood Ibrahim used to take place through a mediator –Sultan Ahmed.

The Enforcement Directorate had also hinted that Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) was getting financial aid from the Dawood Ibrahim and Pakistan’s spy agency ISI.

A couple of days ago, Dawood’s brother Kaskar had refuted Indian media reports which claimed that Dawood is very ill. He informed the interrogators from the Intelligence Bureau and the Thane police’s crime branch that Dawood is living in Pakistan in a very good health.