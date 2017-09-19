Dawood Ibrahim’s younger brother, Iqbal Kaskar arrested by crime branch

In a major success of the Thane police crime branch, brother of Dawood Ibrahim, Iqbal Kaskar has been arrested by the Thane Police Crime Branch.

Sources confirmed that Kaskar, who stays in Bhendi Bazaar, was arrested from his residence in connection with a case registered against him by a Thane-based builder.

As per the information given by the builder, he had paid him some money in the past on Kaskar’s demand, but when his demands did not stop, the builder approached the police.

The Thane Anti Extortion Cell is currently headed by Senior Police Inspector Pradeep Sharma, a former encounter specialist who was recently reinstated in the Maharashtra Police and posted in Thane.