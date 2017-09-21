Dawood trying to negotiate his return with BJP: Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at the centre, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) President Raj Thackeray claimed that India’s most wanted Dawood Ibrahim wants to return India and the ruling party also wants to bring him back.

Thackeray said that Dawood is unwell and wants to spend his last days in India and the centre is planning to bring him back to win the next elections.

Speaking at the launch of his official Facebook page, the MNS chief said, “He is currently in talks for a ‘setting’ with the government for this and this could happen.”

“It is he (Dawood) who is keen to return… But, the BJP will claim credit for this to win the next elections,” said Thackeray.

Dawood Ibrahim is the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts in which 257 were killed. The India’s most wanted has been living in Pakistan’s Karachi for decades, which has been confirmed by the UN.

The MNS chief also spoke about the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train. He claimed that the train will not benefit Maharashtra at all and it is complete waste of money.

.