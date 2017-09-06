Deep rooted conspiracy behind settlement of Rohingyas in Jammu: Harsh

Jammu: Agitated over the delay and deny tactics of the State govt. to evict Rohingyas and Bangladeshis from Jammu region, scores of Panther activists spearheaded by Harsh Dev Singh Chairman JKNPP and Former Minister, Balwant Singh Mankotia State President JKNPP and Yash Paul Kundal State President Young Panthers staged a vociferous protest demonstration against the BJP-PDP coalition for its failure to take call to deport the foreign immigrants to their native countries despite public protests and repeated assurances from the govt.

The infuriated protestors amid raising anti-BJP slogans torched the effigy of the sinister BJP-PDP combine and sought immediate repatriation of the illegally settled foreigners from Dogra soil.

Addressing the media, Harsh dev Singh said that the so called GoM constituted by the State government for the purpose of deportation of the foreign immigrants to their respective countries had proved an ‘eye wash’ He rued that the people were up in arms against the hypocrisy of the BJP-PDP leaders in view of the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis posing a grave demographic threat to the Duggar land.

Singh further regretted that ever since the GoM was constituted to curb the soaring population of Rohingyas in and around Jammu city and devise a strategy for their eviction, no concrete action had been taken until now by the aforesaid group which was set up on the directives of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The much hyped group of four cabinet Ministers headed by Dy CM Nirmal Singh had only proved a mere window dressing to befool the people at large. The panel met on two occasions and instead of adopting practical approach, the GoM only threw the ball in the court of the Union govt.”, Harsh said.

He added that despite reservations expressed by Panthers party and several other quarters that their settlement could critically disturb the demographic composure of Jammu region, the GoM had failed to submit its report to the State government till now for any stringent action against the foreigners which only indicated that BJP-PDP had clandestinely connived to shelter and settle them in Jammu region.

Referring to the latest communication of Union Home Ministry to all States, Harsh Dev Singh said that the Centre had now directed the State Government to set up a task force at district level to identify and deport illegally staying foreign immigrants. He said that once again the directives from GoI had failed to elicit any response from the sinister BJP-PDP combine and no minister had issued any statement until now over the matter of serious concern. “The J&K police on the directions of the State govt. had compiled the comprehensive data of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the specific areas of jurisdiction but so far it had not been put in the public domain by the State Home department for unknown reasons.

It was reportedly estimated that more than 20,000 Rohingyas had been living unlawfully across Jammu province with majority of them camping in Jammu and Samba districts”, Harsh divulged. Perceiving unlawful settlement of immigrants in the city of temples as manipulative to reduce Dogras to minority.