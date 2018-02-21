Defence industrial production corridor to be established in UP: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the government would establish a defence industrial production corridor in Uttar Pradesh that will cost somewhere around Rs 20,000 crore and would also generate 250,000 jobs.

“I am making an important announcement. In this year’s budget, we had announced that we will establish two defence industrial production corridors.

One of them will be in Uttar Pradesh,” Modi said addressing the ‘Investors Meet’ here. The event organised by the Yogi Adityanath government is aimed to showcase the investment opportunities in the state. Corporate honchos are attending the summit. The Prime Minister said the decision was taken keeping in mind the developmental requirements of Bundelkhand region. The corridor will link Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi and Chitrakoot, he said.

The government had earlier announced that it would develop two such corridors. The first of the two runs between Chennai and Bengaluru – connecting Kattupalli port, Chennai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore and Hosur. Modi also praised the Uttar Pradesh government for curbing red tape and rolling out red carpet for investors and taking decisions that have linked industrial development with employment generation.