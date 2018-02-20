Delhi bureaucrat alleges assault by BJP MLAs, AAP denies

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash today alleged that he has been assaulted by Aam Aadmi party legislators in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal however AAP denied all such claims.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijender Gupta, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, alleged Kejriwal “in his dictatorial style” called the Chief Secretary at midnight on Monday and “berated” him in front of his MLAs, an allegation, AAP said was “ludicrous”.

“Drunk on power CM (Chief Minister) was concerned about why more funds were not dispersed for advertisements. Such is the state of affairs under AAP,” Gupta tweeted.

“In total, nine AAP MLAs were present at the CM’s residence when the Chief Secretary was assaulted. They represent people of Delhi but are nothing short of urban naxalites. How utterly disgusting behaviour!” he said. But Delhi government spokesperson Nagendar Sharma denied the allegation saying the Chief Secretary was making false accusation at the behest of BJP.