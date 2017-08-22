Delhi LG wants complete mechanisation of sewer cleaning

New Delhi: LG Anil Baijal has issued guidelines for full mechanisation of cleaning of sewers and drains in Delhi.

The guidelines was issued at the time of a high-level meeting chaired by the LG in the wake of the 10 sewer deaths in just a matter of month.

Furthermore, LG also directed the Delhi Jal Board CEO and other departments including the municipal bodies to opt for a extensive publicity campaign in order to highlight the dangerous impact of cleaning sewers on the health of workers.

“Held joint meeting with Hon’ble CM. Directions issued for 100% migration to mechanization for sewers/drains cleaning. Strict regime to be prepared within 7 days. Intensive publicity of laid down norms for observance by contractors. Police to take stringent action against defaulters,” said Baijal.

It is worthwhile mentioning that meeting was also attended by chief minsiter Arvind Kejriwal, PWD minister Satyendar Jain, water minister Rajendra Pal Gautam and chief secretary.

He directed the CEO of Jal Board to come up with a standard operating procedure (SOP) in a matter of seven days for cases that need emergency manual intervention. Speaking about the meeting, water minister Rajendra Pal Gautam said, “Anyone found sending a worker down any drain or sewer in the Capital will not be charged under negligence. S/he will now directly be charged under section 304 of the IPC which is culpable homicide.”

Gautam also went on to add that in 15 days time, the heads of agencies like the DJB, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and the South MCD will study and submit a plan of action for migrating to mechanised cleaning of sewers.

“They will study the technologies available across the world for this and present the best options for us,” he said.

The LG is going to organize a review meeting on the progress of the directives issued after two weeks.