Delhi sees foggy morning, 18 trains cancelled

According to the information given by the Meteorological Department, national capital Delhi today saw heavy fog in the near by areas resulting in the cancellation of 18 trains and causing problems for many.

Minimum temperature was recorded at 9.6 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season`s average effecting many trains including 28 delayed and three were rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

“The sky will be partly cloudy during the day,” an India Meteorological Department official said. The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, he said.

Humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 78 per cent and visibility stood at 1,500 metres. Monday`s minimum temperature was recorded at 9.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season`s average while the maximum temperature settled at 25.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season`s average.