Delhi: Two students dead, three injured in road mishap

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police official, in an incident that took place in New Delhi today that killed two Delhi University students and three of their friends got severely injured when their speeding car collided with a divider and hit a light pole.

The victims, Ritesh (20) and Sidharth (19), were declared brought dead at a nearby hospital. The injured, Joshika (21), Rashi (20) and Diksha (19), were all first year law students in Amity University, Noida.

“The accident occurred at around 2.45 a.m when Rashi was going to drop Sidharth and Ritesh in Mukerjee Nagar. When the speeding Hyundai i.20 car reached Hudson Lane, it lost balance. It then collided with the divider and hit the light pole on the opposite side of road,” a senior police officer told media.

“During investigation, it was found that the five students were out celebrating. We suspect they were under the influence of alcohol. We have sent their blood samples for examination.

“Sidharth was a resident of south Delhi and Ritesh, a native of Haryana’s Sonepat lived in Mukerjee Nagar. They were students of a college in south campus. The three girls lived in Noida,” he added.