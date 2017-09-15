Delhi’s most wanted criminal Sonu Dariyapur finally held

NEW DELHI: After a gap of more than ten years, special cell cops arrested Delhi’s most-wanted gangster, Satyawan Sehrawat, alias Sonu Dariyapur, after a shootout at north Delhi’s Singhu border early on Thursday.

Talking about Sonu, he was a terror among NCR businessmen for his extortion calls and was wanted for over half-a-dozen killings. He allegedly masterminded the sensational murders of his rivals this year — gangster Monu Dariyapur who was shot dead along with two others at a west Delhi market; another criminal was killed in a Rohtak court.

Operating for years without cops getting any hint of his whereabouts, Sonu carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, the highest bounty for a criminal in Delhi.

On an expected note, Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik called the arrest a major breakthrough and congratulated the special cell. “It was a meticulously planned operation. The team showed extreme perseverance and hard work over the months which finally produced results,” he told TOI. Sonu was wanted in a series of extortion cases apart from more than half a dozen murders. He had been hiding in Himachal Pradesh for several years, where he frequently changed his hideouts and never made phone calls.

Sonu became unusually active this year when he and his allied gang led by Rajesh Rajje allegedly executed a brazen shooting inside the Rohtak court, killing their rival in February. Two months later, Sonu managed to eliminate his friend-turned-foe Monu Dariyapur when his aides fired three dozen bullets in a crowded west Delhi market to kill Monu, a police officer and Monu’s friend.

“On September 13, a source tipped off SI Man Singh about Sonu’s visit to Delhi on Thursday morning.The information came in around midnight after which a10-member crack team led by ACP Akhilesh Yadav was formed,” Yadav added. The teams were equipped with MP5 sub-machine guns, Glock pistols, bluetooth headsets and bulletproof vests.Two teams led by inspectors Vinay Kumar and Vijay Kumar was asked to cover strategic locations around the border road and all intersections were covered.