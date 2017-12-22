Demand for hiking salary of MPs raised in Rajya Sabha by Samajwadi Party

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal today raised the demand for hiking the salary of parliamentarians the Rajya Sabha and was supported by other members across party lines. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu assured he will bring the matter to the government’s notice.

“A Parliamentary Committee under former member Yogi Adityanath had suggested a salary hike. It was suggested that the hike should be added to the Seventh Pay Commission and the salary of members should be one rupee more than the Cabinet secretary,” Agarwal said.

Agarwal said that even media persons got more salary than parliamentarians and the House should not be worried about media criticism.

“Its a serious issue. As a former Parliamentary Affairs Minister I have studied it. I will bring the issue to the notice of Leader of the House. It will be addressed at appropriate time,” Naidu said.

The matter was also raised in the last monsoon session of Parliament and even in 2016 when the Joint Committee on Salaries and Allowances of MPs had made a recommendation to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). It was proposed to double MPs salaries.