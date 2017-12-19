Dense fog results in accident in UP, three killed

Three persons were killed and two others were injured in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district early on Tuesday after their car rammed into a gas tanker due to dense fog and poor visibility.

The accident took place near the Ghaghaula bridge. The Bolero car rammed into a gas tanker parked on the road side, police said.

The car was at high speed. The front portion was completely smashed by the impact. It took passersby and the police a lot of time and the injured were pulled out from the mangled chassis after much difficulty.

Three died on the spot, while two were rushed to a nearby medical facility in critical state.