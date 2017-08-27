Deport Rohingyas, Bangladeshis forthwith or face Dogras’ wrath: Harsh

Jammu: Mocking at the hollow rhetoric of the central and state leaders over the eviction of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis, Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Chairman and Former Minister regretted that the last two years had only witnessed an upward swing in the population of such illegal immigrants in and around Jammu. He said with mere statements bereft of physical action against such illegal settlers had created widespread alarm in Jammu region with the said foreign immigrants raising pacca residential houses besides acquiring property rights through fake state subjects and Aadhar Cards.

Ridiculing the vague nauseating assurance given yet again by Union MOS Home recently over their deportation, Singh said that it would also meet the same fate as the earlier announcements of other Union Ministers, MHA and the GOM constituted by the state govt.

Whipping the GoM constituted by the State government for the purpose of deportation of the foreign immigrants to their respective countries, Singh said that it had proved an ‘eye wash’ He ruled that the people were up in arms against the hypocrisy of the BJP-PDP leaders in view of the Rohingyas and Bangladeshis posing a grave demographic threat to the Duggar land. He regretted that ever since the GoM was constituted to curb the soaring population of Rohingyas in and around Jammu city and devise a strategy for their eviction, no concrete action had been taken until now by the aforesaid group which was set up on the directives of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. “The much hyped group of four cabinet Ministers headed by Dy.

CM Nirmal Singh had only proved a mere window dressing to befool the people at large. The panel met on two occasions and instead of adopting practical approach, the GoM only threw the ball in the court of the Union govt.”, Harsh said. He added that despite reservations expressed by Panthers party and several other quarters that their settlement could critically disturb the demographic profile of Jammu region, the GoM had failed to submit its report to the State government till now for any stringent action against the foreigners which only indicated a conspiracy to shelter and settle them in Jammu.

Flaying the Govt for its delay and deny over the sensitive issue, Singh said that the J&K police on the directions of the State govt. had compiled the comprehensive data of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the specific areas of jurisdiction but so far it had not been put in the public domain. It was reportedly estimated that more than 20,000 Rohingyas had been living unlawfully across Jammu province with majority of them camping in Jammu and Samba districts, Harsh divulged.

Perceiving unlawful settlement of immigrants in the city of temples as manipulative to reduce Dogras to minority, Singh further accused Union MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh for his recent statement trying to pass the buck to the previous State govt. for settling these foreigners only to draw media attention and befool the people. He advised the Union Minister that instead of proving others wrong, he must prove his Saffron party right by taking serious cognizance of soaring menace of Rohingyas in the Jammu region and stop playing with the fire before it was too late. He said that since these foreign nationals had already been identified in Jammu city and its adjacent peripheries, the State govt. should immediately publicize their population and must act promptly to simply deport them to their native countries without any further delay. He said that Panthers party shall not relent unless Jammu region was liberated from the un-authorized settlers who could vitiate the peace and communal harmony in the region.