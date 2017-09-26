Dera property raided by police in Delhi, hunt on for Honeypreet

According to sources, adopted daughter of Honeypreet Insan is in Delhi and visited the officer of her advocate Pradeep Kyumar Arya on Monday in order to sign a transit bail application and based on this information, Haryana Police, which issued an arrest warrant in Honeypreet’s name, raided a location in New Delhi.

Cops from Haryana’s Police’s Panchkula unit raided a property registered under Dera Sacha Sauda’s name and located in Greater Kailash II.

However, the police returned empty handed after not finding Honeypreet or the other two Dera members – Dr Aditya Insan and Pawan Insaan – they were looking for. All three Dera followers are accused of inciting violence and hatching a conspiracy to free Gurmeet Ram Rahim after he was convicted of rape by a Panckhula CBI court on August 25.

Cops were at the Greater Kailash II property for more than an hour, but they did not find anything, or anyone, except a caretaker, who confirmed that the property belongs to the Dera Sacha Sauda.

Haryana Police has said that if the Honeypreet, Aditya and Pawan aren’t arrested by the end of October, then the three Dera members will be declared proclaimed absconders.