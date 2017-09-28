Dera Sacha Sauda: Court Wants Transparent Report

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the Haryana government to submit a transparent report on whether any movable asset was allowed to be removed from the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa.

Point to be noted here is that the full bench of Justice Surya Kant, Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Avneesh Jhingan asked the Haryana Advocate General to submit an affidavit explaining whether anything was taken away from the dera headquarters before the Court Commissioner’s inspection on September 8.

“It was more than a week. We need a very categorical transparent report on it,” the full bench observed while asking whether it was a “post-mortem” when the state approached the High Court for judicial supervision of the sanitisation process of the dera headquarters in Sirsa.

Court commissioner Anil Kumar Singh Panwar, a former District and Sessions Judge, told the court that it was a post-mortem as nothing much was found. However, Panwar did not submit the report on the sanitisation in the court on Wednesday and said it was currently being compiled.

At the time of hearing, lots of lawyers told the court that “ample opportunity” was provided to the dera to move the assets during the time and that the government also needed to investigate if any of the movable properties were removed to Rajasthan.