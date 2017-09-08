Dera Sacha Sauda paid whopping Rs 5 crore for Panchkula violence

Panchkula: After the foiled escape attempt, looks like the controversial Dera Sacha Sauda has kicked off another controversy. According to the police sources, Dera had allegedly paid Rs 5 crore to hire the criminal elements to instigate violence in Panchkula on August 25 when Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was convicted.

This was disclosed by some Dera followers arrested on August 25 when they were interrogated by the Haryana Police.

Talking to reporters, Haryana Police chief BS Sandhu has confirmed that the police were investigating the allegations made against Dera Sacha Sauda. Two top Dera functionaries, Chamkaur Singh, in-charge of Panchkula Dera (Nam Charcha Ghar) and Dr PR Nain, a former Dera Manager, were wanted in the alleged “supari” case.

“We are investigating this. We are trying to nab two Dera functionaries, Chamkaur Singh and Nain, who are said to be involved in this. More details will emerge after we will arrest Chamkaur Singh and others,” pointed out DGP.

Another significant thing to note is that police have sent teams to arrest Dr PR Nain, a retired chief medical officer who handles Dera’s financial matters and is also a former Dera manager besides Chamkaur Singh.

The investigation has come to the conclusion that Chamkaur had gone to Sirsa to bring the cash which was given to him by Nain. Dera sources said the money was provided to manage the crowd, their food and transportation. Some followers were also allegedly hired on daily basis to exert a pressure on the administration.

“We are investigating the money trail. Investigations revealed that the money was spent to manage the crowd of followers in a professional and a planned manner. The motive was to maintain the presence of supporters in Panchkula. Money was also sent to other parts of Haryana besides Punjab to pull crowds,” a senior officer said.

Furthermore, indications are that police were also trying to find out how the Dera followers managed to bring the currency at a time when demonetisation was in force and carrying cash beyond permitted limits was made possible.

Sandhu said lots of Dera supporters who provided logistic support to the antisocial elements were also on a police radar.