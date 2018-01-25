Dharma Productions ‘SOTY 2’ release date is out!

The wait is over for the “Student Of The Year” fans as the second edition of the franchise, starring Tiger Shroff, will release on November 23 under Dharma Productions banner.

Karan Johar, who is bankrolling the movie under his production banner Dharma Productions, says that two new leading ladies for the film will be announced in February.

“‘SOTY 2’ will release worldwide on the November 23, 2018! The two new leading ladies will be announced next month! The franchise forges ahead under the baton of director Punit Malhotra. Fox Star Hindi, Apoorva Mehta, Tiger Shroff,” Karan tweeted.

“Student Of The Year”, which released in 2012, was directed by Karan. The film introduced three new faces Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.