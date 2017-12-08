Dharmendra still active at 82

All time favourite actor Dharmendra is still very much active and has no plans to slow down. The veteran actor says he doesn’t want to be a lazy person and wants to continue working.

“My passion and love is to work. I love work. Without work, I will be a lazy person. I don’t want to be lazy. I want to stay active,” Dharmendra told media when he was in the capital to shoot international film “Dream Catcher” earlier this year.

Dharmendra, who traces his roots to Punjab, entered showbiz in 1960 with “Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere” going on to create an image of Bollywood’s He-Man, after Dara Singh.

The veteran, who will soon complete 60 years in the industry, has entertained audiences with movies of all genres — from the intense “Bandini” and “Satyakam” to potboilers like “Raja Jani” and “Pratigya”, and as a comic artist with perfect timing in “Sholay” and “Chupke Chupke”.

He proved his skills as an actor with “Anupama” and “Yakeen”. In recent times, he was seen in “Life In A… Metro”, “Apne” and “Yamla, Pagla, Deewana”.

Dharmendra, married to Bollywood’s “Dream Girl” Hema Malini, i