Dhawan doing well in all formats, WC next on cards

Shikhar Dhawan’s love for the ICC events is not new and now the left handed batsmen is making runs on the consistent basis in other tournaments as well. In the yesterday’s match against Sri Lanka, he managed to amass a brilliant century and contributed in India’s comprehensive win in the first one dayer.

Since his recent comeback, Dhawan has gone from strength to strength with every presentation of his innings. His latest contribution was not out 132 in the opening ODI against Sri Lanka, that gave in India’s biggest victory in the format in terms of deliveries remaining.

Talking to media Dhawan said that: “I would like to keep performing well. That would be my goal because I don’t perform there are such great batsmen in our side that anyone can take the place,” said Dhawan, who also recollected how some of his past failures have made him stronger as a cricketer. “I embrace that period also. When I was not doing well I was just focusing on my processes. And when I am doing well, I am still focusing on my processes. I feel failure teaches you a lot and I am lucky I have learnt so much out of that.”

“I would like to keep my fitness on a high level because all the young boys are there (in the Indian side). I like to keep myself fit (and be) at the pace of the game. I don’t really have too many goals that I have to score these many runs. I just focus on my process and in my process everything comes in. My fitness, skills, fielding. These are my process and I keep doing it,” he said.

Elaborating on the fitness, especially how it helps a team become stronger as a fielding unit, Dhawan said: “It is very important that everyone should be at the same level of fitness. Fielding is a major part in all three formats.

Indian opener also said that couple of loose fielding can change the momentum and in today’s cricket you have to be fit. Now it is very high-paced cricket and you have to be fit. It’s a very fair thing. If you are not fit then I think the team has to take that load and it’s not fair on the team. Every cricket team like Australia, England, etc. they all have fitness parameters. So it’s good that we are doing it and becoming more professional.