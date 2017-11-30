Dia Mirza appointed as UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India

Actress-producer Dia Mirza has been appointed as the UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India and will now be seen creating awareness and looking out for solutions regarding the environmental issues.

Dia, who is also the brand ambassador for the Wildlife Trust of India, will take up the role to add more weight to her work on raising awareness and seeking solutions for environmental issues that the world, and India in particular, faces, read a statement on Thursday.

“I feel honoured and inspired by this opportunity to work with UN Environment to protect the environment and promote sustainable development.

“Environmental issues will be the defining challenge of this era, and I am committed to helping the UN as a Goodwill Ambassador to do everything I can to provide a better future,” said Dia.

She added: “Together, we will continue working towards conservation of nature, tackling climate change and inspiring people to live more sustainably.”