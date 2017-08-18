Diego Costa confirms his intention to return to Atletico Madrid

Chelsea’s Spanish forward Diego Costa today made his intentions clear to return to Spanish football giants Atletico Madrid during the current summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old Spain international had fallen out of favour with Chelsea’s Italian coach, Antonio Conte, who reportedly asked him at the end of last season via a text message to search for another club, reports Efe.

“My destination is already made,” Costa said in a statement. “I must return to Atletico Madrid.”

“It turns out that there is the impasse that Chelsea does not want to release me,” Costa added. “But I believe that this situation will be resolved now on my return to Spain.”

The Brazilian-born forward has been in Brazil since last season ended, but the English Premier League’s defending champions have expressed their wish to have him join their current training sessions.

Costa’s attorney, Ricardo Cardoso, confirmed last week of his client’s intention to present a transfer request to the Blues.