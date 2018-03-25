Dieting may actually increase weight & cause eating problems?

According to the information given through a study, many of us find dieting an easy way to lose weight because generally people think that not eating food at all will help them decrease weight but it in result might increase your weight and cause eating problems. Therefore, eating proper food, exercising and healthy habits does the successful weight management in both men and women. A researcher and nutritional therapist at the University of Helsinki in Finland, Ulla Karkkainen went on…

According to the information given through a study, many of us find dieting an easy way to lose weight because generally people think that not eating food at all will help them decrease weight but it in result might increase your weight and cause eating problems. Therefore, eating proper food, exercising and healthy habits does the successful weight management in both men and women.

A researcher and nutritional therapist at the University of Helsinki in Finland, Ulla Karkkainen went on to say: “Generally speaking, weight management guidance often boils down to eating less and exercising more. In practice, people are encouraged to lose weight, whereas the results of our extensive population study indicate that losing weight is not an effective weight management method in the long run.”

He further went on to say: “Often, people try to prevent and manage excess weight and obesity by dieting and skipping meals. In the long term, such approaches seem to actually accelerate getting fatter, rather than prevent it.”

Karkkainen stated: “Even though dieting may seem a logical solution to weight management problems, it can actually increase weight gain and eating problems in the long run.”

The research findings prove that instead of losing weight, it is more important to focus on eating regular meals, taking care of one’s well-being and finding a more general sense of meaning in life.