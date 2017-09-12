Directing Sanjay Dutt is dream for any director: Omung Kumar

Mumbai: Bollywood filmmaker Omung Kumar who is all set to release his upcoming directorial venture ‘Bhoomi’, said that directing veteran actor Sanjay Dutt is a dream for any director and he also assured that the audience will see a new Sanju Baba in the movie.

The 58-year-old actor will play the role of a father while actress Aditi Rao Hydari will play Sanjay Dutt’s daughter in the film. When asked about what audience can expect from Bhoomi, Omung told news agency media, “A new Sanjay Dutt, that we have never seen before, as a performer.” He added, “He is playing his age and the role is highly performance oriented. I offered an actor a role that he has never done before, something that will be marked as iconic for the next 10 years of his journey as a performer.”

When asked about what made him choose Sanjay to play the angry father, Omung Kumar told media, “Initially I went to Sanjay sir along with Sandeep Singh (writer and one of the producers of the film) to narrate few stories that we had. Out of them, Sanjay showed interest in Bhoomi. He liked the script and he wanted it to be his comeback film. We were so happy to know that.”

Earlier, there were reports that Omung Kumar will only produce the film but later things changed when Sanjay Dutt suggested that Omung should direct the film as well, reports media.

Of Sanjay Dutt, Omung Kumar said, “Then, he asked me if I would like to direct the film – who would say no to that? Directing Sanjay Dutt is a dream for any director. So I said yes. It is an honour for me to work with him,” reports media.

We already can’t wait to watch Sanjay Dutt in Bhoomi.

Omung Kumar has worked with Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra (Mary Kom) and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Sarbjit). Mary Kom also won a National Award.

Sanjay Dutt’s Bhoomi is scheduled to release on September 22. The actor will start working on Munna Bhai 3 post Bhoomi.