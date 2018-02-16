Disha Patani finds it difficult to cope up with Tiger’s energy levels

Mumbai: Actress Disha Patani today said that it is not easy to cope up with the energy level of her co-star Tiger Shroff. Actress is getting set for the release of her upcoming film “Baaghi 2”.

Asked about her experience of dancing along with Tiger in “Baaghi 2” Disha said: “I am very excited for Baaghi 2 . The trailer is coming on February 21 so let s see. I can t wait to see the trailer of our film. Tiger is considered as one of the best dancers from the Hindi film industry.

“I had to do lot of hard work because he is very hardworking and to cope up with his energy levels is very hard. It was difficult but we share a rapport together and I managed it.”

Disha was present at the Nykaa.com Femina Beauty Awards on Thursday in Mumbai.

On her experience working with director Ahmed Khan in “Baaghi 2” she said: “He is amazing and he is such a darling. Whatever I have performed in the film iS because of him.”

Disha is known for her amazing dancing skills and she combines her dancing with her daily routine of exercise She keeps posting her dance videos on Instagram and these are well-received by netizens.

“I do it as a hobby. I like dancing and I want to learn different forms of dancing.”

Asked about a negative thing she feels she has in her personality Disha said: “I am socially super awkward but I can fake it well.”