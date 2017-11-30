Disha Patani graces the OM Jewellers and Forevermark new collection event

Mumbai: To celebrate OM Jewellers and Forevermark new collection launch, the gorgeous actress Disha Patani visited OM Jewellers jewellery showroom in Borivali West today.

Forever mark encompasses the promise of beautiful, rare, and responsibly sourced diamonds, while OM Jewellers focuses on trust and authenticity. The synergy of these two brands has brought about an ideal collaboration over the years.

Highlighting the partnership, Bavin Jhakia, MD & Chairman, OM Jewellers said, “We are delighted to be associated with Forevermark. We at OM Jewellers take pride in our craftsmanship and this association has enhanced the authenticity of our jewellery. We are soon launching our e-commerce portal through which we will have a pan India reach. Our vision of being a family jeweller not just for Mumbai but for the country will be possible with the support of our loyal and prospect customers.”

Celebrating this partnership, was the talented film star, Disha Patani who attended the event wearing stunning OM jewellerycrafted with Forevermark diamonds. “A Forevermark diamond is something that will be passed down from one generation to the next and will stand the test of time. OM Jewellers is the most trusted jeweller in the city, offering the finest selection of jewellery. It is truly an honour to be a part of this event as OM Jewellers & Forevermark celebrate their association.” said the actor.

OM Jewellers has a wide variety of Forevermark diamond jewellery on offer including the ace designer Bibhu Mohapatra’s Artemis Collection, The Twogether collection and many others. The Forevermark collection is available for sale at OM Jewellers, Borivali. For further details please call the store on 022 61587000.