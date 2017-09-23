Diwali offer: Here’s how you can buy Xiaomi phones for Re. 1!

The famous gadget giant Xiaomi has officially announced a bumper offer called ‘Diwali with MI’ and the offer will take place on 27th, 28th and 29th. The exciting part about the offer is Re. 1 flash sale which will take place at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Interested people can log on to Mi website and app to buy Redmi smartphones and other items for just Re 1.Mi on its official website i.e. Mi.com has released a set of Terms and Conditions for Re 1 flash sale. Here are details:-

“₹1 FLASH SALE

This ₹1 Flash Sale (“Sale”) is run by TVSE Electronics Private Limited (“Seller”).

Participation in the Sale is open to only those users of mi.com/in, mobile.mi.com (collectively, “Website”) and/or Mi Store India android app (“App”) who qualify as eligible Users under the Terms of Use of the Website and/or App.

Participation of the Users in this sale is subject to the Terms of Use of the Website and/or App.

Products available under this sale are limited in quantity and are given away on first-come, first-serve basis.

Users who have successfully purchased products during this sale will be declared under the “₹1 Flash Sale” section on the Website and App.

A user who successfully adds a product during this sale must complete the purchase within two (2) hours of the product being added to his/her cart, failing which the order will be automatically cancelled.

Seller reserves the right to review and cancel orders under this sale in case of any suspicious or fraudulent activity.

All users who successfully purchase product(s) during the sale shall refrain from commercializing/selling such product(s). Any irregularities found will lead to immediate disqualification and blacklisting of the user.

Seller reserves the right at its sole discretion to withdraw, cancel, amend, or modify any part of or the entire scheme at any time without any notice and seller will have no liability in relation thereto.

Delivery charges if applicable, may apply.

Products available under this sale are limited in quantity and are given away on first-come, first-serve basis. Sale will be held in two (2) slots on each day from 27th – 29th Sep, 2017 at 11 am & 5 pm as per the following schedule:

27th Sep 2017(Day 1)

Slot 1- Sale of Redmi Note 4 (4 GB + 64 GB) Black @ ₹12,999/-, Mi Car Charger @ ₹799/- and Mi Router 3C @ ₹1,199/- will start at 11:00 AM till stocks last.

Slot 2- Sale of Redmi 4 (3 GB + 32 GB) Gold @ ₹8,999/-, Mi BT mini speaker- Grey @ ₹1,299/- and Mi Selfie Stick Black @ ₹699/- will start at 5:00 PM till stocks last.

28th Sep 2017(Day 2)

Slot 1- Sale of Redmi 4A (2 GB + 16 GB) Grey @ ₹5,999/-, Mi Band HRX Edition- Grey @ ₹1,299/- and Mi Backpack Black @ ₹1,499/- will start at 11:00 AM till stocks last.

Slot 2- Sale of Redmi Note 4 (3 GB + 32 GB) Black @ ₹10,999/-, Mi Capsule Ear Phones- Black @ ₹999/- and Mi Wi-Fi Repeater- White @ ₹999/- will start at 5:00 PM till stocks last.

29th Sep 2017(Day 3)

Slot 1- Sale of Redmi 4 (2GB + 16GB) @ ₹6,999/-, Mi Backpack- Black @ ₹1,499/- and Mi VR Play- Black @ ₹999/- will start at 11:00 AM till stocks last.

Slot 2- Sale of Redmi 4A (2GB + 16GB) @ ₹5,999/-, Mi BT mini speaker- Grey @ ₹1,299/- and Mi Selfie Stick Black @ ₹699/- will start at 5:00 PM till stocks last.”