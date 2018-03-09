Do people expect me to wear sari on a beach: Radhika apte on being trolled for bikini pics

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actress Radhika apte who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Padman’, when trolled for wearing bikini on a beach and posting the picture on her instagram handle said that she didn’t even knew that she was being trolled till someone told her and it is ridiculous for people to except her to wear a saree on a beach. However, the Parched actress was unfazed. When media asked her about her response to the trolls, Radhika said,…

Mumbai: Bollywood ace actress Radhika apte who was recently seen in the blockbuster movie ‘Padman’, when trolled for wearing bikini on a beach and posting the picture on her instagram handle said that she didn’t even knew that she was being trolled till someone told her and it is ridiculous for people to except her to wear a saree on a beach.

However, the Parched actress was unfazed. When media asked her about her response to the trolls, Radhika said, “I didn’t even know I was being trolled till someone told me. It’s ridiculous! Do people expect me to wear a sari on a beach?”

Radhika is the latest in a line of celebrities who have been trolled for their clothing. From Sonam Kapoor to Taapsee Pannu, many Bollywood actresses have been attacked for sharing pictures in a bikini. When asked how Radhika deals with trolls, she said, “I don’t know them, so I don’t deal with them.”

On the work front, she is gearing up to make her web-series debut with Netflix India’s first original series, Sacred Games. Sacred Games is a celluloid adaptation of Vikram Chandra’s critically acclaimed bestseller of the same name.