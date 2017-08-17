Do you have poor sleep quality? Here’s the reason!

According to the information given through a study, excessive watching of television might cause poorer sleep quality, increased insomnia in young adults and more fatigue.

The findings suggest that the mechanism explaining this relationship is increased cognitive alertness resulting from binge-watching.

Researchers found that more than 80 per cent of young adults identified themselves as a binge-watcher, with 20.2 per cent of them binge-watching at least a few times a week in the previous month.

Those who identified as a binge-watcher reported more fatigue, more symptoms of insomnia, poorer sleep quality and greater alertness prior to going to sleep.

Further analysis found that binge-watchers had a 98 per cent higher likelihood of having poor sleep quality compared with those who did not consider themselves to be a binge-watcher.

“We found that the more often young people binge-watch, the higher their cognitive pre-sleep arousal,” said Liese Exelmans, doctoral candidate at the University of Leuven in Belgium.

“That in turn negatively affected sleep quality, fatigue and insomnia,” said Exelmans, lead author of the study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine.

According to researchers, interventions and treatments to reduce alertness before sleep, such as relaxation techniques and mindfulness, could be valuable approaches to target sleep problems associated with binge.