Doctor couple honoured on Guruparv by Naka Gurudwara committee

Lucknow: On the occasion of Guruparv, Naka Gurudwara Committee organised a mega religious progamme at DAV College on Monday. During the occasion, the chief guest Dy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma honoured Dr Gita Khanna and Dr Anil Khanna of Ajanta Hospital & IVF Centre for serving the humanity for more than 30 years.

The president of the committee RS Baggha also praised the benefits of free health check camp being organised by Ajanta Hospital & IVF Centre on the occasion. More than 500 pateints were benefitted during the health camp.