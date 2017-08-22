Doklam deadlock will be resolved soon, declares Rajnath Singh

NEW DELHI: Rajnath Singh is quite hopeful of the fact that China would make a positive move and the deadlock of Doklam is going to end very soon. In the meantime, Union Home Minister reiterated that India would not hesitate in defending its borders.

“There is a deadlock going on at Doklam between India and China. I believe there will be a solution soon. I hope China will undertake a positive initiative (to resolve the standoff),” pointed out Rajnath Singh.

Rajnath once again announced that India is not going to be an aggressor. He pinpointed that global opinion was quite accustomed of the fact that India had never cast an evil eye on any country.

Home Minister once again asserted that India always believed in good relations with neighbours. To illustrate this point, Rajnath gave the example of swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi. “It was not just to shake and join hands but to bring hearts together,” he said.

“India has taken the initiative (of friendship with neighbours) many times. Our former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say friends can change but not neighbours. He said we should have good relations with our neighbours. Hence, I want to give this message to all our neighbours that we don’t want struggle but peace,” Singh said.

“We never want to expand our borders… but I can say that our security forces and defence forces possess all the might to protect our borders,” he added.

If sources are to be believed, Doklam standoff could end in October when the region begins receiving heavy snow.

Regarding recent stone-pelting and fisticuffs on August 15, sources said India and China had held talks.

India and China have been locked in Doklam region for more than two months after Indian troops halted the Chinese army from building a road in the area.