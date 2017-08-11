Doklam stand off: Nothing positive to report

New Delhi: Though India and China keep on militarily reinforcing their stance amidst ongoing tussle regarding Doklam region, Indian Army has pretty much dismissed ordering the evacuation of some villages near the region.

According to the sources, there has been “some build-up” with regard to the movement of additional troops and tanks alongside artillery and air defence units in the Tibet Military District.

However, there is “no major mobilization” towards the LoC as of now.

Meanwhile, on the other hand China has vehemently dismissed reports of it offering a compromise to India by relocating its troops in the disputed Doklam border area.

According to official statement, Beijing will not trade its territorial sovereignty under any circumstances.

Few days back, Chinese Ministry said that India’s ‘intrusion’ had violated China’s territorial sovereignty in addition to the Bhutan’s sovereignty and independence.

However, the Government of Bhutan pointedly refuted a Chinese Foreign Ministry claim.

Bhutan and China have held 24 rounds of talks in order to resolve boundary dispute.