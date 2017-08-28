Doklam standoff ends

New Delhi: At last the Himalayan ice has melt at Doklam with both countries agreeing to disengage at the disputed site after staying in “no war, no peace” mode for 70 days.

The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement – titled, “Doklam Disengagement Understanding” saying, “In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests.”

“On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site of Doklam has been agreed to and is going on,” the statement read further.

If experts are to be believed, the Doklam understanding between India and China marks a significant departure by Beijing from its earlier stated position on the standoff. China had been insisting that India must withdraw its troops from Doklam before any “meaningful” dialogue could be held.

Talking with regard to India, the Doklam deal is on the lines as stated by Sushma Swaraj where she had suggested that the two nations could agree to withdraw troops from the standoff site on a mutually agreed time.

But, the question is what made China reconsider its position on Doklam standoff and agree to resolve the issue.

The significant factor in this whole issue is BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) summit is scheduled for September 3-5 at Xiamen in China.

Taking into consideration the Doklam standoff, the success of BRICS was under question.

What to be noted here is that there was quite a buzz with regard to Narendra Modi skipping the summit.

And with China giving so much significance to BRICS since its inception in 2009 projecting it as an alternate economic model against those dominated by the US and the western bloc.

The theme of Xiamen BRICS summit is “Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future”. But Doklam standoff could have embarrassed China as it was being seen as violator of international laws at the disputed site by attempting to alter the status quo without settling the boundary question with the countries concerned.