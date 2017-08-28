Doklam standoff ends

New Delhi: At last the Himalayan ice has melt at Doklam with both countries agreeing to disengage at the disputed site after staying in “no war, no peace” mode for 70 days.
The Ministry of External Affairs released a statement – titled, “Doklam Disengagement Understanding” saying, “In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests.”
“On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site of Doklam has been agreed to and is going on,” the statement read further.
And with China giving so much significance to BRICS since its inception in 2009 projecting it as an alternate economic model against those dominated by the US and the western bloc.
The theme of Xiamen BRICS summit is “Stronger Partnership for a Brighter Future”. But Doklam standoff could have embarrassed China as it was being seen as violator of international laws at the disputed site by attempting to alter the status quo without settling the boundary question with the countries concerned.