Donald Trump gets serious on North Korea

Washington: Donald Trump has signaled that he was not ruling out a retaliatory strike against North Korea after the nuclear test.

Trump termed the nuclear test of North Korea, “very hostile and dangerous to the United States” and said his administration was considering sweeping new economic sanctions to pressure China and every other country that trades with North Korea.

Asked if he is planning to attack North Korea after a nuclear test that defied his blunt warnings, Trump said “We’ll see.”

According to the official sources, Trump convened a White House meeting of military leaders, his national security team and Vice President Mike Pence.

“Any threat to the United States or its territories, including Guam, or our allies will be met with a massive military response – a response both effective and overwhelming,” said Mattis,

Mattis added, “We are not looking for the total annihilation of a country, namely North Korea, but as I said, we have many options to do so.”

Trump said in Twitter: “North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test. Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States … North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success.”

Trump also scolded South Korea, a longtime U.S. ally, stating “South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!”

Trump warned in a fourth tweet, “The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.”

“We’ve already started with sanctions against North Korea, but I’m going to draft a sanctions package to send to the president for his strong consideration that anybody who wants to do trade or business with them is prevented from doing trade or business with us,” Mnuchin said.

It is worthwhile mentioning that initially, North Korea seemed to back down from its threat of a nuclear strike in Guam, where many U.S. military are stationed. Trump said of Kim at an Aug. 22 rally in Phoenix, “I respect the fact that, I believe, he is starting to respect us.”

That assessment turned out to be premature. North Korea’s test this weekend drew alarm from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers.

“North Korea right now is the most dangerous place on the face of the planet,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said.